Residents invited to have a say on improving Highbridge & Burnham railway station

Local people are being encouraged to take part in a new survey about how they use — or struggle to use — Highbridge & Burnham railway station, as part of a joint effort to improve accessibility and future services.

Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council has teamed up with Somerset Council, Ashley Fox MP, GWR, Our Highbridge and several partner organisations to gather feedback from residents.

The group says it wants to better understand the experiences of regular passengers as well as those who feel unable to use the station due to mobility or access challenges.

A spokesperson for the partnership told NBurnham-On-Sea.com they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has faced barriers such as difficult access, limited facilities, or issues that make travelling by train harder than it should be.

The findings will help shape future proposals for improvements at the station.

The survey asks residents to outline anything that has prevented them from using the station, including mobility concerns, and invites suggestions on what changes would encourage more frequent use. Participants can also comment on a range of potential accessibility upgrades.

Organisers say the feedback will play an important role in guiding positive change for the station and the wider community.

The online survey is available here