A fundraising youngster has carried out a sponsored litter pick across Burnham-On-Sea as part of a year of fundraising.

Issy Frowde, who is a pupil at The Castle School in Taunton, hopes to go on a trip to Cambodia later this year where she will carry out three weeks of community projects as well as going on a jungle trek.

The pupils are being encouraged to fundraise to support the trip, and Issy has decided to carry out sponsored litter picks across Somerset.

“I chose this because I thought it was a good way of giving something back to the beautiful county where I live,” she says.

She has carried out 30 litter picks so far covering a distance of over 147 km, picking up over 244kg of rubbish, including her visit to Burnham-On-Ses this month.

She and her father parked near the town’s Tesco store and then walked to the seafront while collecting litter on the way along numerous streets, along the seafront, and in public green spaces.

“We covered 5.4km in 2 hours and 40 minutes, picking up 7.36kg of recycling and 7.22 kg of rubbish. The bags were really heavy this week,” she said.

If you would like to sponsor Issy, see https://gofund.me/78d66343