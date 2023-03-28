A unique history talk is set to take Highbridge residents on a trip down memory lane this Saturday.

Local historian John Srickland will be giving a Highbridge history slideshow on Saturday 1st April at 7pm at St John’s Church with funds raised going to St John’s and the Morland Hub.

The slideshow is being themed around ‘Highbridge: A Somerset Market Town and its People between the 1840s and 1960s.’

John says: “Today it might be difficult to picture Highbridge as it was at the start of the 20th century. During this period it was a vibrant, bustling community supplying the needs of the surrounding area.”

“The Wharf, the Brick and Tiles works, the large railway maintenance facilities at Walrow, the Bacon Factory, the cheese and cattle markets and local shops all provided high employment rates.”

“Come and join us as we travel back to reminisce not only the structures but also the people of this town from this era.”

Tickets are £6.50 each and are available by calling 01278 780633 or online here. Tickets include tea/coffee and cake.