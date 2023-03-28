A Burnham-On-Sea social art group is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The Open Studios art sessions are held every Tuesday at Burnham’s Princess Theatre in Princess Street from 9.30am-12.30pm.

Organiser Kathy Stevenson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We welcome along artists of all abilities every week for our informal workshops.”

“We currently have 18 members and use a mixture of materials and help each other with our work.”

She adds: “We are delighted that the group is marking its tenth year in 2023 and welcome newcomers.”

The sessions cost £4 per week per person at The Princess Theatre.