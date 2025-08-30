14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 01, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNews Not Home PageBurnham-On-Sea Rotary Club to hold Summer Fayre today

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club to hold Summer Fayre today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s popular Summer Fayre is returning to West Huntspill Miniature Railway today (Sunday, 31st August) from 12pm to 4.30pm.

Following the success of last year’s event, this year’s fayre promises another fun-filled afternoon for all ages — and entry is completely free.

The miniature railway will be running throughout the day, offering rides for families and train enthusiasts alike. Visitors can enjoy live music from the Middle Burnham Brass Band, adding a traditional touch to the festivities.

Classic games such as hook-a-duck, splat-the-rat, and play-your-cards-right will be on offer, alongside craft stalls and activities to keep everyone entertained.

Cream teas and homemade cakes will be available, and for those looking for something savoury, this year’s event features a BBQ serving up tasty options.

Free parking is available on site, but organisers kindly ask visitors not to bring dogs due to sports ground regulations. The Rotary Club invites everyone to come along for an afternoon of fun, food, and community spirit.

 

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea charity founder receives donation following talk at Moose Lodge
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea BOSfest music and arts festival continues in Manor Gardens today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
14.8 ° C
15.4 °
14.4 °
87 %
1.3kmh
58 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com