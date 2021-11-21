A Christmas shopping event in aid of a local cancer charity is set to take place in Berrow today (Sunday November 21st).

‘Shop for a cure for Christmas’ will be held at Berrow Village Hall from 10.30am until 2pm.

The event is being held in aid of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, a group founded by the late Christine Piper, a breast cancer survivor, over 20 years ago.

Christine passed away from breast cancer in 2016, and her daughter Holly Macbeth has taken on the role as chairperson.

The group usually holds a number of events during the year and raise thousands of pounds, but they have not been able to host any large events due to the pandemic and Holly is understandably relieved that this one can go ahead.

”We normally host various events throughout the year raising thousands of pounds, but obviously since covid we have not been able to host any of our main well supported events.”

”Our charity focuses on four key areas of research: risk and prevention, early detection and diagnosis, treatment and secondary breast cancer so raising these important funds and hosting these events is so important to help support this charity which like all has suffered so much during the past 2 years.”

”We are so pleased to be able to finally do one of our events and we really need the support of the general public to help this event go ahead.”

The event will include a variety of stalls perfect for looking for special Christmas gifts or treats.

“From painting your own piece of pottery which is always a hit with the children, to jewellery, homemade cakes, crafts, hand crafted items and so much more.”

DJ Dave from Sedgemoor FM will also be there on the day along with the Mayor.

There will be a range of stalls, as well as a Christmas raffle and tombola. There will also be bacon rolls and homemade cakes available on the day.