Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has paid a special visit to the town’s Air Cadets to hear more about their activities.

Councillor Mike Facey chatted with the cadets and complimented them on their smart turnout on Remembrance Sunday.

“He was treated to a flying demonstration by our cadets on our flight simulator and observed a presentation on the principles of flight using a new projector funded by the Town Council,” says Jeff Jackson, Training Officer 290 DF.

“Even though we are still operating under Covid restrictions, we have capacity for more recruits to replace those who timed out during the lockdown period and moved on to further education.”

“Air Cadets do activitivities such as gliding, field crafts, shooting and more; they have recently gained a BTEC in Public Services, visited RAF stations, attended camp, become leaders.”

For more details, visit 290 (Burnham and Highbridge) Detached Flight at The Cadet Centre, Burnham-On-Sea, TA8 1LN (entrance drive opposite Cassis Close) from 7-9pm on a Thursday evening. Cadets need to be a minimum age of 12 and have started year 8.