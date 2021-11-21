The Brent Knoll Inn has announced plans to hold a Christmas Market in December and is inviting local people along.

The poub’s Christmas Market and Mulled wine afternoon/evening will be held on Saturday 4th December from 3pm.

Landlord Sophie Damerum says: “We are joining with our local parish council and organising this event together at the Brent Knoll Inn.”

“It is also a chance for anyone to get more information about the East Brent Harvest Home or sign up to help our committee with next year’s event in August.”

“Our Christmas Market will be book a table for £5 and simply sell your items ideally Christmas theme items but it can be anything.”

“Our restaurant will be land out for everyone to come and have a nose around and buy whatever they like. Bar side will be our harvest home committee with all the information you will need about the run up to harvest home and the actually event.”

“We are one big community here in East Brent, the pub has obviously been affected by the pandemic like every other business. We would just like to get ourselves back on the map again!”

The pub’s Christmas menu goes live on 1st December and it is taking Christmas parties up to 44 people.