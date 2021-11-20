A day of festive entertainment in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is being held today (Saturday, November 20th) to mark the grand switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

This year’s community event is being overseen by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council with free festive entertainment being organised by both Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group.

Fair rides, stalls and entertainment will be set up in Victoria Street, with fairground attractions, stalls and displays in the High Street throughout the day including jugglers, magicians and local groups.

A stage outside the Victoria Hotel, run by the Chamber of Trade, will see Burnham community groups, choirs and local schools performing festive entertainment from 12.30pm, leading up to the grand lights switch-on at 6pm to be performed by Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and well-known Somerset ‘Wurzles’ singer Tommy Banner.

Local X-Factor semi-finalist Kezia Povey will be performing a festive line-up of songs live on the stage in Victoria Street at 5.30pm, and there will also be a chance to meet Santa during the afternoon from 3.40pm as he arrives on a train, with gifts for children.

Regional arts group Seed is organising a lantern parade along the High Street just after 6pm as part of the switch-on activities, encouraging families to get creative by making lanterns as part of the event.

Fairground attractions will also be in place along Burnham High Street, overseen by Burnham Retail Group, opening from 10am, along with pop-up stalls that aim to bring the side street shops onto the High Street to show what the traders have to offer.

“Town Crier Alastair Murray and Burnham Pantomime Society’s colourful acts will wander the event alongside Santa, spreading fun, gifts and festive excitement,” says a spokesman.

“Just after the switch-on at 6pm in Victoria Street, local children will gather for a traditional Lantern Parade along the High Street, led by the Town Crier and Santa, towards the Christmas Tree in Old Station Approach next to the fountain.”

“Local band River Brew will sing Christmas and cover songs from a stage close to the tree until 9pm with many shops staying open till 7.30pm.”

Visitors are being reminded to stay Covid-safe throughout the day by following safety precautions and guidance on posters. Those feeling unwell are asked not to attend.

Full guide to Saturday’s event and times:

10am – 11am Drummers in High Street Demo Area

11am – 12pm Punch & Judy – By Shoe Zone

11am – 12pm Wreath Making display – High Street Demo Area

12pm – 1pm Rock n Roll – By Peacocks

12pm – 1pm Hard Knox Boxing – High Street Demo Area

12pm – 12.30pm Kids Disco – By Lloyds Bank

12.30pm onwards – Fun fair rides open in Victoria Street

12.30pm Festive market stalls open in Victoria Street

12.30pm – 1pm Magician – By Del Mondo’s

12.40pm – Emily Thomas from Siobhan Johnson Singers perform on Victoria Street main stage

1.10pm Lisa Jane School of dance on Victoria Street main stage

1pm – 3pm King Alfred’s Boxing – High Street Demo Area

1pm – 1.30 Circus Act – High Street Demo Area

1.40pm – 2.05pm Scarlett Newitt then Hannah Rose from Siobhan Johnson Singers

2.10pm – 2.35pm Abi Latimer from Siobhan Johnson Singers

2pm – 2.30pm Magic Show – High Street Demo Area

2.40pm – 3.05pm Coastline Singers on Victoria St main stage

2pm – 3pm Punch & Judy – By Shoe Zone

2pm – 2.30pm Kids Disco – By Lloyds Bank

3pm – BARB Christmas fundraising launch at Victoria Hotel community Christmas tree

3.10pm – 3.35pm – Wedmore First School on Victoria Street main stage

3pm – 4pm Town Band by Toy Master

3pm to 4pm – Rock n Roll by Peacocks

3pm – 4pm Hard Knox Boxing in High Street Demo Area

3.30pm-4pm Magician – By Del Mondo’s in High Street

3.30pm – 4pm – Kids Disco – By Material Needs

3.40pm Santa arrives on train in Victoria Street with free goodies for children!

3.55pm – 4.20pm Brent Knoll School Choir on main stage in Victoria Street with festive music

4pm – 5pm Punch & Judy By Shoe Zone

4.25pm – 4.55pm Burnham crooner Dennis Salmon on Victoria Street main stage

5.00-5.25pm – Mudlarks Community Choir on Victoria Street main stage

5.30pm-5.50pm – Local X-Factor semi-finalist Kezia on Victoria Street main stage with final countdown to Christmas lights switch-on

6pm – Grand Christmas Lights switch-on across town centre, led from the Victoria Street main stage by the Mayor and Tommy Banner of The Wurzels.

6.05pm – Lantern Parade from Victoria Street along High Street

6.30pm onwards: The River Brew on stage in High St car park

Road closures on November 20th:

These roads in Burnham-On-Sea town centre will be closed through the day from 6am-10pm to allow the event to go ahead safely:

Victoria Street: From junction with Vicarage Street to junction with College Street.

From junction with Vicarage Street to junction with College Street. High Street : Entire Length excluding junctions with Cross Street and Adam Street, where the two roads will remain open for crossing traffic.

: Entire Length excluding junctions with Cross Street and Adam Street, where the two roads will remain open for crossing traffic. Regent Street: Entire street.

Entire street. Princess Street: From Junction with Victoria Street to junction with Princess Arts Centre Car Park.

From Junction with Victoria Street to junction with Princess Arts Centre Car Park. Chapel Street: Entire length.

Entire length. College Street: From junction with John Street to junction with Oxford Street. Closed as this is a one-way street that only leads to the road closures.

From junction with John Street to junction with Oxford Street. Closed as this is a one-way street that only leads to the road closures. South Street: Entire Length. Must be closed as this is a one way street that only leads to the road closure.

The following roads will be inaccessible in the day due to the above closures:

George Street: This road containing no on-street parking and few frontages and will

be inaccessible due to the closures on High Street and Regent Street.

Chapel Street: This road containing no on-street parking and few frontages and will be inaccessible due to the closures on High Street and Regent Street.

be inaccessible due to the closures on High Street and Regent Street.

Cottage Row: This road containing on-street parking as well as frontages and will be inaccessible due to the closures on High Street.

inaccessible due to the closures on High Street.

South Street (North Stub): This road containing on-street parking as well as frontages and will be inaccessible due to the one way system and closures on High Street.

Road leading from High Street to Freemason's Car Park: This road containing frontages will be inaccessible due to the closures on the High Street.

Organisers say that throughout the entire event access will be maintained for emergency vehicles. Should cars be trapped in a closure area, stewards will be on hand to escort vehicles out using the access kept for emergency access. All event times and activities subject to late change.