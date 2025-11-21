£10.7m Dunball roundabout upgrade fully opens after months of closures

A £10.7 million upgrade of the Dunball roundabout near Bridgwater is now fully operational following months of lane and road closures.

The scheme, carried out by Somerset Council’s contractor, aims to improve the traffic flow with signals and a lane which allows traffic to pass straight through to the motorway – technically making it a “through-about”.

Work began in November last year, with a series of road and lane closures in place throughout 2024 for construction and resurfacing.

A Somerset Council spokesperson says: “The upgraded Dunball roundabout is now fully operational. Our specialist teams will stay on site for the next few weeks to ensure the junction is operating as efficiently as possible. We’re grateful to residents, businesses and road users for their patience and support.”

The busy junction links the M5 at junction 23 with Bridgwater, Highbridge and the Gravity campus at Puriton.