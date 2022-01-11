12 weeks of roadworks have this week begun in Burnham-On-Sea town centre as a new £185,000 project gets underway to upgrade gas pipes.

Wales & West Utilities is overseeing the work, which started in Victoria Street on Monday 10th January and, barring any engineering difficulties, is due to be completed by the end of April.

The firm says it has “worked closely with Somerset County Council to plan the essential work and ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.”

The following roadworks will be in force:

A southbound only one-way system on Victoria Street between 10 January and 4 March.

A westbound only one-way system on Princess Street between 31 January and 25 February.

Road closures on Regent Street, George Street & High Street between 31 January and 11 March. A diversion route will be clearly signposted.

A footpath closure restricting access between Victoria Street and Oxford Street, and a westbound only one-way system on College Street between 14 February and 25 February.

A road closure on Chapel Street between 28 February and 25 March. A diversion route will be clearly signposted.

Ahead of the work, Wales & West Utilities says it has written to all homes affected and the firm says it will be visiting local businesses to let them know what to expect whilst work is ongoing.

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade has expressed concern about the scale of the work and emphasised to local people that local businesses will be open as usual.

Wales & West Utilities Jake Sami, who will manage the gas pipe upgrade work, says: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Wales & West Utilities says that its team members will follow clear guidelines to keep themselves and local people safe, including social distancing.

The firm’s Customer Service Team says it is keen to take calls if residents and businesses have questions about the work. You can contact them on 0800 912 2999 or by email at: enquiries@wwutilities.co.uk