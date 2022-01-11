A free drive-in cinema event is set to be held at Highbridge’s Apex Park later this month as part of a series of local events funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

Sedgemoor District Council says it aims to put some fun back into local communities with a programme of free events. In association with local events company, eat:Festivals, and funded by the Government Welcome Back Fund, there will be a fun-filled programme of different events at different locations over the next couple of months to bring people back into local high streets and town and village centres.

The events kick off with two free drive-in cinema events, including one in Highbridge’s Apex Park on Friday 21st January with two films. ‘Cars’ for families will be shown at 4.30pm (gates open at 3.30pm) and then the all-time classic ‘Dirty Dancing’ will be held at 8pm (gates open at 7pm).

There will also be three blockbusters to choose from at Cheddar on Saturday 22nd January. ‘Monsters inc’ will be shown at 1pm (gates open 12pm); ‘The Greatest Showman’ will be screened at 4.30pm (gates open at 3.30pm) and finally ‘North by Northwest’ will be shown at 8pm (gates open at 7pm).

Drive-in cinema tickets are available to book at https://www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/article/4505/Re-opening-of-High-Street-

To make sure that everything is set up in Apex Park on Friday 21st January, the car park will be closed on 21st January. People can still access the park and there will be signs put up in Apex Park to remind people about the event. eat:Festivals are also working with other local businesses and providers to put on fun and engaging events in local towns.

Future events include:

Author Damian Boyd’s location map– Winter storytelling that aims to bring the streets alive with spoken word. A digital archive of stories, poems and reflections connected to QR codes hosted by local shops and businesses supplemented by walks by story tellers – exploring the High Street and surrounding area. Wheelie Wedmore 13/02/2022- A mass meet-up for cyclists from across the district with cycle jumble, cycle repair clinics, accompanied rides in from all points of the district on cycle routes. Working with cycle clubs, bike shops, bike doctors/repairers and vintage enthusiasts. Busk-athon in Highbridge 19/02/2022- Bringing parts of the town to life with music. Cannington Uncovered 05/03/2022- Temporary street art will be created exposing the archaeological heritage of Cannington and Sedgemoor, and the themes of local history explored using special interest groups and guides. Bridgwater Art Fair 19/03/2022- This free event in the heart of the town will use the wide variety of public space to host a collection of different art classes, demonstrations and have-a-go session including screen printing sessions, pottery sessions, plen air, walking tours of street art, linking to the civic society and the heritage action zone/built environment, life drawing classes, spray up boards and will include the opportunity for local artists to sell their artwork.

The Welcome Back Events are funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund. More details about each event will be published nearer the time.