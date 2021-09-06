The Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club will be holding its 6th annual Classic car show at the Beachside Holiday Park in Brean this Sunday, September 12th, in aid of the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

“We have 125 classic and other interesting cars booked in to see,” says organiser Rob Coombes.

“The show was cancelled in 2020 and this year’s show was postponed from its usual June date to this one-off September date of Sunday 12th, due the covid restrictions that were still in place earlier in the year.”

”Sadly there will be no ‘war bird’ flypast this year.”

”We do have the Mangled Wurzels playing, with great tunes including Combine Harvester and Blackbird, and I’m pretty sure you’ll all be reaching for a pint of scrumpy and singing along!”

”Also, there is a hog roast and the chance to win cash in our 50/50 bucket — this is where you buy a raffle ticket for £1 and one person will get the chance to win 50% of the total in the bucket and the other 50% will go to the charity.”

Parking is on the beach with the entrance next to the site which does carry a small parking charge. Entry to the show itself is completely free for all and runs from 10am until 4pm.