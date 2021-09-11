Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has become the latest signatory to the R&A’s Women in Golf Charter.

The progressive club has pledged to drive participation among women and girls as well as encourage more females to pursue a career within the golf industry.

In keeping with the founding principles of the Charter, Burnham & Berrow Golf Club will continue to make strides towards further developing a welcoming and inspiring environment for all women and girls at the Club.

As a signatory, Burnham & Berrow Golf Club says it has made several firm commitments which include:

Delivering at least two initiatives each year targeting women/girls Promoting a membership pathway for women/girls to progress within the Club Having designated Mentors/Buddies within the Club who can assist and support new participants and members Achieving & maintaining 30% representation on the Board of Directors Maintaining the Club’s status as a SafeGolf accredited Club Appointing a designated Charter Champion within the Club who can assist with the promotion and reporting of the Charter

The club also says it has put in place plans to measure the success of each pledge as well as having set timescales linked to each commitment.

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has received the backing and full support from England Golf, the governing body for the amateur game in the country.

England Golf will provide assistance via its network of Club Support Officers to enable the Club to develop and expand their policy in the months and years to come.

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has also appointed a Charter Champion, Alysia Rees, to help co-ordinate the development of the plan to boost the numbers of women and girls involved in golf.

Alysia has been a member of the Club for 4 years and is excited about leading the Women in Golf Charter campaign. Alysia is a past Ladies County Captain & past Ladies Captain of Weston Golf Club.

Alysia says: “Burnham and Berrow continues to strive to improve its courses. Now it’s time to look at initiatives to improve integration within the Club and encourage more women and girls to play golf. The Charter has made this possible.”

Support from the Board was unanimous and the club intends to use this as the launchpad for encouraging women and girls of all ages to be an integral part of the local golfing community.

Short term goals are to review our junior development plan and to support our Pro and Junior organiser. To continue to support our female Pro and her Love.Golf groups.

Medium goals are to implement a Buddy system with help from England Golf workshops.

Long term goals are to review and update Charter commitments going forward. To improve our facilities for juniors, in order to help develop an academy’’

The Women in Golf Charter was introduced in 2018 by the R&A with the full backing of England Golf. In October 2020, the initiative was given further impetus with the launch of the #FOREeveryone campaign.

The campaign begins with the distribution of a toolkit resource, designed to provide guidance on operational and marketing improvement to help attract more women and girls to the sport.

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club says that it is now ready to contribute actively towards commitments that can change the culture of golf to the benefit of all of those who play and love the sport.

Further details on the Women in Golf Charter and how other Clubs and counties can become signatories are available on the England Golf website.