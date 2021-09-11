Dozens of volunteers took part in a beach clean organised by Friends of Berrow Beach on Saturday morning (September 11th), the first formal beach clean that has been able to take place for 17 months due to the pandemic.

Over 30 helpers joined the operation, grabbing litter pickers and rubbish sacks as they collected plastic litter washed up at Berrow after high tides, as pictured here.

Volunteer Nigel Hoy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was lovely to see all who turned up for our first beach clean in 17 months!”

“It was a lovely day and we managed to fill eight bags of rubbish – rubbish that shouldn’t have been on the beach in the first place.”

The Berrow group intends to hold more regular cleans and cleans of inland areas in coming months – keep an eye on Burnham-On-Sea.com for more details.