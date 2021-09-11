Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre is launching its own choir this month to be called ‘The Unroyal Community Choir’.

The group will meet every Wednesday morning from 15th September and will be led by Sasha Herriman.

The Unroyal Community Choir at The Princess Theatre aims to be a friendly group for anyone who loves to sing with no need to read music and no auditions.

The theatre’s Business Development Officer, Beccy Armory, says: “We have seen our audiences come back and enjoy entertainment, but we want to offer much more to our local community with our ‘Get Involved’ programme.”

“So many of us have felt isolated over the past 18 months and we want to provide activities for our community to help them find their feet again – choirs and group singing not only helps forge social bonds, but it also does so particularly quickly, acting as an excellent icebreaker.”

“You will experience the magic of unaccompanied harmony singing in a traditional cappella style and will sing a wide variety of musical genres including classical, traditional folk, musical theatre, jazz, pop and gospel.”

The choir is led by Sasha Herriman who is an experienced musician, professional singer, theatre director and teacher.

She is artistic director of Bluebirds theatre company which specialises in opera and musical theatre shows.

An experienced Musical Director of adult choirs across Somerset, Sasha says she’s looking forward to shaping the Unroyal Community Choir at The Princess.

Sasha told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Music-making can create a strong sense of well-being reducing the stress hormone cortisol and boosting antibodies.”

“Everyone can sing – however much we might protest – meaning it is one of the most accessible forms of music making. Song improves our sense of happiness and is a powerful therapy indeed.”

Thanks to support from Somerset County Council and Sedgemoor District Council, the choir starts regularly every week from Wednesday 15th September 10:15am-11:45am during term time and is open to all. The first session is free and £5 thereafter.

To reserve a place for the free trial session, please email info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk or you can just turn up.

For more information, contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.