Burnham United Football Club’s Under 13s team has unveiled a new sponsor this week.

Local company Olympic Plumbing and Heating has given its backing to the club by buying the team’s new-look team strip.

The company’s George Rawle attended the unveiling and said: “We are proud to be the team’s new sponsor and are happy to support the club.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey also attended the unveiling, saying: “The Town Council is keen to give its support to the club in promoting youth sport in our towns.”

In the picture are manager Karl Smout, assistant manager Paul Newman, George Rawle of Olympic Plumbing, Mayor Mike Facey, Stephen, Jared, Daniel, Sam, Teddy, Zac, Liam, Reece, Harley, Alfie, TJ and Sam. Absent on the day was Austin.