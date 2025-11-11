180 gift shoeboxes collected in Burnham-On-Sea for Operation Christmas Child Appeal

A total of 180 gift-filled shoeboxes have been collected across Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area for the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child appeal, thanks to the generosity of local residents.

Each box was packed by someone in the area and included a mix of personal care items and fun gifts for children, ranging from footballs and dolls to paper and pens to encourage creativity.

The boxes are now en route to the charity’s collection hub, where they will be sorted by age and gender before being distributed to children around the world who might otherwise receive no gift this Christmas.

Zoë Ryder, who led the fundraising and personally packed more than half of the boxes, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is the culmination of our fundraising year, and the generosity from the people of Burnham is truly inspiring.”

“We’ve had so many new people join in this massive operation, and our final total well exceeded our original goal. Thank you to everyone who contributed so generously.”

The boxes were blessed during a service on Sunday and are now part of a global effort to bring joy to children in need.

Anyone who included their email address on the printed leaflet will receive an update in the New Year showing where their box was delivered.

Contributions can still be dropped off at the Baptist Church in College Street between 9am and 12pm each morning until Friday. For more information, call 01278 794057.