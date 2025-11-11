Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser aims to run 60km for Movember men’s mental health

Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Michael Colman is lacing up his running shoes this November to complete a 60km challenge in support of men’s mental health and the Movember charity.

Michael’s goal is to run one kilometre for every man who takes their own life each hour, a powerful symbol that highlights the urgent need for awareness and support.

Alongside the running, he’s also growing a moustache, a hallmark of the Movember campaign, to spark conversations and raise funds.

“I really believe that men’s mental health is something that’s not spoken about enough, especially in the UK,” Michael told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Too many men feel they have to stay silent instead of speaking out. I want to use this challenge to raise money and start conversations locally.”

Having already raised £200 early in the month, Michael says the support has exceeded his expectations and hopes more people in the Burnham area will get involved.

“This is about more than fundraising, it’s about inspiring others and showing that help is out there,” he adds.

Michael’s fundraising page can be found at movember.com/m/15504959.