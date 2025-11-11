Burnham and Highbridge Armistice Day ceremonies to be held today

Ceremonies will be held to mark Armistice Day in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this morning (Tuesday, November 11th).

The Town Council is hosting an Armistice Day service at 10.50am by the Burnham flag pole at Pier Street/Old Station Approach.

The event will include a two-minute silence to honour those who gave their lives in conflict.

At the same time, a flag raising ceremony will be held outside the Community Hall in Highbridge’s Market Street.

“All are welcome to attend,” says a council spokesperson. “There will be two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts.”

The Armistice was an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations and began on the 11th November 1918 at 11am.

It comes after a Remembrance Sunday Parade through Burnham was held, attended by large crowds of people, as featured here, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial. A ceremony was also held in Highbridge, as we reported here.

Pictured: Last year’s Armistice Day ceremony in Burnham-On-Sea