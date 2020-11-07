New official figures show there have been 180 new cases of Coronavirus reported in two days across Somerset.

The official data reveals that in Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton and South Somerset, 180 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded up until Friday November 6th.

Sedgemoor saw 62 extra confirmed cases and there were 38 positive tests in Somerset West and Taunton. In South Somerset there were 51 confirmed cases and in Mendip there were 29 positive tests. The totals in each district are now: Mendip 550; Sedgemoor 945; SWT 1,055; South Somerset 809.