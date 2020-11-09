A new ‘bark park’ with dog agility equipment is set to open at Apex park in Highbridge.

The new facilities have been installed over the past week following a funding injection of £6,000 from Sedgemoor District Council and £2,500 from Burnham and Highbhridge Town Council.

The new equipment includes a jump-through, weave posts, a crawl-through, a ‘cat walk’ and an ‘up-and-over’ – all freely available to use for dog users.

The ‘bark park’ has been unveiled in memory of Roy Woodberry, who ran popular dog training sessions at Apex Park for many years. He sadly died in February 2019, as we reported here, and a plaque is to unveiled at the new facilities in his memory.

A recent survey of 1,024 Apex Park users undertaken by The Friends of Apex Park and Sedgemoor District Council found that 72% of visitors go there to walk a dog.