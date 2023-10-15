An estimated 200 tyres were dumped in roadside ditches between the villages of Mark and Burtle over the weekend in one of the worst local fly-tipping incidents for years.

Local residents have expressed their shock after dozens of the tyres were discarded in ditches alongside River Bridge Drove and Tile House Road on the northern edge of the Somerset Levels between Mark Causeway and Burtle.

“I have seen dumped tyres in rhynes many times but it’s usually single figures — I never seen anything quite like this and it really is absolutely shocking to see on this scale,” said one resident, who asked to remain anonymous. “Disgusting just doesn’t do it justice.”

Somerset Council has been informed and is set to take action.

A Somerset Council said previously: “Fly tipping is a crime punishable by fine or imprisonment, a blot on the lovely local landscape and a potential threat to human health and that of wildlife and domesticated animals through injury or by polluting the environment.”

“It is the illegal dumping of waste. It is illegal to fly tip and anyone caught doing so is liable to prosecution, with fines of up to £50,000 or five years imprisonment.”

“The Council also has the power to issue Fixed Penalty Notices of £400 to anyone responsible for fly tipping. Where waste is dumped from vehicles, the person controlling the use of the vehicle can be prosecuted, even if the driver is not identified.”

“The Police have the power to seize vehicles used for fly tipping, while those profiting from crime can have cash, property and other assets seized. Somerset Council treats this problem very seriously and will take action against anyone caught fly tipping waste.”

Somerset Council is responsible for removing illegally dumped waste from public land and roadsides. However, the removal of illegally dumped waste from private land is the responsibility of the landowner or occupier.