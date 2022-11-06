A 27 year-old plastic lid was among the unusual items found during a Burnham-On-Sea beach clean carried out by a group of volunteers on Saturday (November 5th).

Over a dozen people attended the clean-up operation organuised by The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea beach.

They collected sackfuls of plastic litter from the beach and river banks near the Sailing Club where rubbish regularly collects at the mouth of the River Brue.

One of the team said: “One of the items we found was a plastic lid for ‘Summer County’ low fat spread with a best before date of 31 December 1995. It just goes to show that plastics don’t degrade down.”

The next litter pick will be held on the first Saturday of December and details will be issued on Burnham-On-Sea.com.