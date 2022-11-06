Excitement is building for the return of Burnham-On-Sea’s Carnival on Monday November 7th – the town’s first full carnival since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Organisers say 62 entries are confirmed for the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with 43 colourful carts set to join the dazzling parade through the town. It will start at 7.30pm.

The weather forecast indicates there is a chance of showers during Monday’s procession with temperatures around 14°C.

Phil New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, says: “It will be fantastic to have the full carnival back again in Burnham after such long a break – there is a lot of interest building!”

“Near the front of the procession will be the impressive feature cart ‘Jubilation’, which is the Royal-themed cart that went on display in London in June during The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. It was created by many different clubs and is being manned by Griffens on the night.”

Phil adds: “We will also have around 20 walking entries to add to the colour and variety on the night.”

Burnham’s Carnival Queen Amy Dunn and her Princesses Ariella Puddy and Isla Gardner, pictured, who were chosen at a special event earlier this year – will also be near the front, with Burnham fundraiser Jason Vickers with his Olympic torch, marking ten years since the London Games.

Route is unchanged from 2019

The route for this year’s procession is unchanged from 2019, as follows: “The carnival procession will start as usual at the traffic lights in Love Lane beside Burnham’s Tesco supermarket and proceeds along Love Lane to the Esso filling station. Then, it proceeds to Manor Road, taking a left into Victoria Street, through the High Street and along Marine Drive to the finish point at the entrance to Burnham Holiday Village.”

In 2021, the town’s carnival took the format of a smaller, ‘lower-key’ walking parade with fewer entries and a shorter route following the Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

