Several road closures are now in place ahead of tonight’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival – with more to come into force this evening.

Dozens of carts arrived in Burnham after Saturday’s Bridgwater Carnival and are now parked up along Queen’s Drive and Ben Travers Way in readiness for the procession.

The dazzling Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will return to Burnham’s streets on Monday 7th November, starting at 7.30pm.

Road closures now in place:

Several road closures came into force from 8pm on Saturday (5th November) and will remain until around 1am on Tuesday (8th November):

The B3140 Burnham Link Road / Queen’s Drive is shut from the Love Lane roundabout in an easterly direction to its junction with Stoddens Lane

The Frank Foley Parkway is closed from its junction with Ben Travers Way (North) in a south easterly direction to its junction with Ben Travers Way (South)

Road closures for carnival from Monday:

The main road closures in Burnham-On-Sea below will come into force on Monday evening (7th November). The following road closures will begin from around 4pm however the organisers say they don’t plan on closing them until 6:30pm on Monday 7th November until 1am on Tuesday 8th November:​

Ben Travers Way From Tesco’s entrance to its junction with the Frank Foley Parkway.

Ben Travers Way (South) at junction with Frank Foley Parkway

Ben Travers Way (South) at junction with Frank Foley Parkway Berrow Road from Westfield Road to Manor Road

Church Street B3139 Burnham Road to A38

The Frank Foley Parkway From its junction with Ben Travers Way to Love Lane Roundabout.

Hawley Way junction of Ramsay Way to junction of Love Lane

Highbridge Road from Worston Lane to Oxford Street

Love Lane From its junction with Manor Road to its junction with the B3140 Burnham Link Road.

Frank Foley Parkway / Wallace Wells Road Roundabout

Love Lane / Rosewood Avenue

Marine Drive / Burnham Road

Adam Street

Chapel Street

College Street

Cross Street

High Street

Manor Road

Marine Drive

Oxford Street

Pier Street

Regent Street

South Street

Victoria Street

Vicarage Street

Route is unchanged from 2019

The route for this year’s procession is unchanged from 2019, as follows: “The carnival procession will start as usual at the traffic lights in Love Lane beside Burnham’s Tesco supermarket and proceeds along Love Lane to the Esso filling station. Then, it proceeds to Manor Road, taking a left into Victoria Street, through the High Street and along Marine Drive to the finish point at the entrance to Burnham Holiday Village.”

