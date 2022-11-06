Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue has been given a £4,000 boost by members of a local motorcycle group.

The Bridgwater chapter of the HOG (Harley Owners Group) made the Burnham rescue hovercraft charity one of their two organisations of the year alongside the Blood Bikes.

A series of fundraising activities has been held over the year to raise funds and the group has presented a bumper sum of £4,000 donation to the volunteers, as pictured here.

“We are delighted to have raised such a great sum for BARB which is such a great local charity,” said Patsy Coles from the group.

“The volunteers at BARB do a wonderful job all year round and we are so pleased to be supporting them, keeping Somerset’s coastline safe.”

A BARB spokesman thanked the group, adding: “We are hugely grateful to everyone at the Bridgwater Harley Owners Group for their wonderful support of BARB.”

“They have been fundraising for us for several years and we hugely appreciate their support.”

“BARB is a small local charity that relies on donations like this to keep running, so having the support of Bridgwater HOG really makes a difference.”

BARB Search & Rescue has been running for 30 years in Burnham. Its team of volunteers is on-call 24 hours a day to assist with incidents ranging from missing people searches to rescues of people stuck in mud.