36 new confirmed Coronavirus cases have been recorded in Somerset during the latest 24 hour period, according to official figures.

The overall tally rose by 17 in Somerset West and Taunton up to 5pm on Wednesday, according to the latest data.

There were also seven new cases in Mendip and South Somerset, and five new cases in Sedgemoor, which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge. The district totals in Somerset County Council area now stand at SWT 602; Sedgemoor 494; South Somerset 457; and Mendip 267. The overall total for the county council area has gone up to 1,820.