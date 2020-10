A car has been recovered from a rhyne in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The driver of the Fiat lost control as they drove along Abbots Causeway earlier this week, ending up in the Locks Broad rhyne, as pictured here.

A nearby resident said that no-one was believed to have been hurt, adding that the vehicle was pulled out of the water on Thursday (October 8th).

Pictured: The vehicle in the rhyne in Mark on Thursday (Photos Keith Nichols)