Brent Knoll’s ’emergency shop’, which was launched within ten days of the lockdown starting earlier this year, has extended its opening hours.

Based in the former Village Shop, the new community shop is now open from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to be available for parents taking their children to the village school.

The shop is also open on Saturdays, from 9am to 12 noon, and on Sundays from 9 to 11am.

Having declared that the “emergency shop” will remain open for the rest of the year, the volunteers who run the shop are now working on plans to provide a permanent shop – and try to restore the village’s Post Office service.

Meanwhile, the shop will be hosting a tasting of the Rose Farm range of jams, marmalades, and chutneys on Saturday 17th October.