Somerset County Council is backing a campaign designed to boost spirits and support young people by asking residents to unite in wearing yellow today (Friday, 9th October) to mark World Mental Health Day.

The #HelloYellow campaign is led by charity Young Minds to support young people’s mental health, not only on the action day but throughout the year.

Many factors can affect mental health and wellbeing, from changes to young people’s education to staying home with families, changes to the way health services support them, as well as the ever-changing world around them.

Councillor Clare Paul, Somerset County Council Cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “We are asking people in Somerset to join thousands of schools, offices and community groups on Friday 9 October by taking part in #HelloYellow.”

“All you need to do is wear something yellow or decorate your workspace or windowsill in yellow on that day and post a photo onto social media using #HelloYellow.”

Somerset’s Public Health Team is also using the opportunity to share the NHS-endorsed guidance launched to support the mental wellbeing of children and young people

“Most families have experienced upheaval in their daily lives during the pandemic. With children and young people now back at school or college, Public Health England’s new Better Health – Every Mind Matters campaign provides tips and advice to look after children and young people’s mental wellbeing,” adds Cllr Paul.

Research reveals that the coronavirus outbreak has caused an increase in anxiety in young people – more than a third of children report being more worried, sad and stressed than before lockdown. This is having an impact on the wider family with more than half (52%) of parents reporting the mental wellbeing of their children topped the list of their biggest worries.

The advice available on the Better Health – Every Mind Matters website has been developed in partnership with leading children and young people’s mental health charities. It is designed to help parents and carers spot the signs that children may be struggling with their mental health and show the actions they can take to support them.

As well as advice for parents and carers the site also provides tools to help young people build resilience and equips them to look after their mental wellbeing. Information for parents: visit the Better Health – Every Mind Matters website: https://www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters/childrens-mental-health/

Practical tips and ideas, developed by young people, to help promote and support young people to look after their own, and their friends, mental health can be found here: https://choices.somerset.gov.uk/025/send/lifehacks-young-mental-health-project/