Police have appealed for witnesses following a fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle yesterday evening (Wednesday, 7th October).

The incident occurred at 9.15pm on Bleadon Road at the junction with the A370.

A Police spokesman says: “A male motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

“A temporary road closure was put in place while an investigation took place at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may hold dash cam footage of the incident.”

If you can help, contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220227833.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.