A warning has been issued to motorists using Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road during this week’s resurfacing work after several vehicles had tyres punctured and wheels damaged by raised edges and sharp ironworks.

A Burnham garage owner contacted Burnham-On-Sea.com to issue the warning after the incidents occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday during the work in Berrow Road.

The garage owner, who does not want to be named, says: “A warning needs to go out to motorists to take extra care when driving around the Applegates filling station area of Berrow Road.”

“Five cars have been damaged by the raised edge and sharp ironworks and we have dealt with six punctures and several damaged wheels.”

“Several tyres have been sliced open on the near side of cars driving south bound. One car has had a bill for £320 of repairs.”

The garage said it has alerted the highways department at Somerset County Council about the issues. The authority has been carrying out the resurfacing work this week.

Burnham-On-Sea.com invited the council to comment and we will update this story when one is received.