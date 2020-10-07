Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor has this week unveiled a new information board in Highbridge to mark the relaunch of the town’s history trail.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday (October 7th) for the unveiling of the board on the wall outside Highbridge Community Centre in Market Street.

It displays a map of the 16 locations where blue plaques are installed on historic buildings around the town.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey welcomed the unveiling of the board and updated trail, saying “it is important not to forget Highbridge’s proud history.”

Ann Popham, who has overseen the project, said: “Joyce Beard put together the original trail back in 2002 when she was a Highbridge town councillor. 20 blue plaques were installed at that time, but four have been removed for various reasons and so a revised route has been made with new leaflets and a noticeboard funded by contributions.”

She thanked the local history group for their donation towards the project, along with a local lady who left funds in her will towards it.

Among those attending were Town Crier Alistair Murray alongside Highbridge councillor Janet Keen, David Perrett, and John Strickland from North Sedgemoor Local History Group.

Copies of the new history trail leaflet are available at Burnham tourist information centre.