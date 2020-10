A Police helicopter hovered above Burnham-On-Sea late on Tuesday night (October 6th) during a search for a missing person.

The helicopter flew low over Burnham for about an hour from around 10.30pm in the hunt for a woman who was reported missing.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The National Police Air Service helicopter supported officers on the ground who were searching for a missing woman.”

“Thankfully, she was found safe and well by officers.”