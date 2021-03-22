Burnham-On-Sea BASC Ground vaccination centre

Around 400 local people a day have received Covid jabs at Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC sports ground which opened on Friday (March 19th) as the area’s new Covid vaccination centre.

The new NHS vaccination centre at the sports ground in Stoddens Road operates at weekends and is overseen by the team from the local Day Lewis Pharmacy and volunteer helpers, several of whom are pictured here.

One of the organisers, Mel Larcombe, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a great team effort that has smoothly run on its first weekend – we have sixteen volunteer helpers who have been working in six hour shifts alongside the Burnham-On-Sea  and Berrow Day Lewis Pharmacy teams.”

Burnham-On-Sea BASC Ground vaccination centre

“We will be operating next weekend here as well but then pausing until May, in line with the national vaccine supplies.”

The Burnham Pharmacy Manager Sally Farmer says: “The new vaccination centre at the BASC Ground operates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. People should not visit without an appointment – they will have to be invited or book online through the official channels.”

Burnham-On-Sea BASC Ground vaccination centre

She added that one of the advantages of the BASC Ground is its large site with plenty of parking.

The centre is operating in addition to Berrow’s Mulberry Centre, which will also continue to be used for Covid vaccinations.

Day Lewis Burnham-On-Sea team

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page