Around 400 local people a day have received Covid jabs at Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC sports ground which opened on Friday (March 19th) as the area’s new Covid vaccination centre.

The new NHS vaccination centre at the sports ground in Stoddens Road operates at weekends and is overseen by the team from the local Day Lewis Pharmacy and volunteer helpers, several of whom are pictured here.

One of the organisers, Mel Larcombe, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a great team effort that has smoothly run on its first weekend – we have sixteen volunteer helpers who have been working in six hour shifts alongside the Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Day Lewis Pharmacy teams.”

“We will be operating next weekend here as well but then pausing until May, in line with the national vaccine supplies.”

The Burnham Pharmacy Manager Sally Farmer says: “The new vaccination centre at the BASC Ground operates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. People should not visit without an appointment – they will have to be invited or book online through the official channels.”

She added that one of the advantages of the BASC Ground is its large site with plenty of parking.

The centre is operating in addition to Berrow’s Mulberry Centre, which will also continue to be used for Covid vaccinations.