Two Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers have started a huge 1,083-mile exercise challenge to help two local good causes.

Sue Cornelius and Lesley Reed are taking part in the sponsored virtual walk/run/exercise over the distance of Lands End to John O Groats as part of the nationwide Conqueror Virtual Challenge.

The duo, pictured here, are raising funds for their chosen charities, Somewhere House and Brent Knoll’s RSPCA centre.

Sue says: “We are completing around 7 miles each day with the aim of competing the challenge in four months.”

“We’re walking, running, bike riding, and taking part in fitness sessions to go the equivalent distance of Lands End to John O’Groats.”

“These are two great local charities who don’t get nearly as much recognition as they deserve and are really good local causes.”

Lesley says she is taking on the challenge to both help the charity and further improve her health and fitness, having already shed four stone since July with the help of Slimming World.

“Covid scares me and I was very overweight last year so started slimming last July and then began walking and jogging,” she says. “I’d love to have walked the English Coast Path but that’s not possible with the current restrictions so we have taken on a virtual challenge instead from home and in on daily exercise time.”

“We have already completed about 195 miles during the three weeks since we started at the beginning of March and are on track to complete the challenge by the end of June.”

Somewhere House is a charity that offer therapeutic interventions and community projects in Burnham. They specialize in helping people with addiction; this includes alcoholism, drug addiction, gambling and food. They also have expertise in mental health and specialise in issues such as anxiety, depression, personality disorders, self harm, and extensive trauma that may have occurred during a person’s life causing a deterioration in their mental health.

The RSPCA is a charity that will, by all lawful means, prevent cruelty, promote kindness to and alleviate suffering of all animals. They are working for the welfare of pet animals, campaigning for farm animals and to improve their lives and reduce their suffering, improving the welfare of wild animals and reduce the use of animals used in research and testing.

The duo, who work as support assistants at Burnham Infants School and Highbridge’s Churchfield School, also have sponsor forms in the schools.

To support the duo, click here to visit their Gofundme page