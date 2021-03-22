Car parks next to Brean Down were busy over the weekend as mild weather attracted people on exercise walks.

The National Trust and Bird Garden car parks were full on Sunday afternoon (March 21st), as pictured here.

Police have warned people not to break the current lockdown restrictions during recent days in line with national laws. It comes as the beach car parking area remains shut to vehicles during the current lockdown in a bid by the Parish Council to discourage visitors.

Earlier this month, Police issued 80 Covid warnings and four fines to visitors at Brean and said they would issue more if needed.

Sedgemoor Police are patrolling parking areas, including along Burnham-On-Sea seafront, Brean Down’s National Trust car park, the Brean Bird Gardens and in Berrow.