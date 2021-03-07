Police have this weekend reminded non-local people not to travel into the Burnham-On-Sea area during the ongoing lockdown – as they have handed out dozens of Covid warnings and four fines.

80 formal ‘Covid warnings’ have been issued to non-locals at Brean and four further Covid fines have been issued for ‘unnecessary travel’ from Bristol to Brean beach.

Sedgemoor Police have been patrolling parking areas in the area, including along Burnham seafront, Brean Down’s National Trust car park, the Brean Bird Gardens and in Berrow.

Police said on Saturday on social media: “Remember we are still in lockdown! Last weekend, our Brean Policing Team issued over 80 Covid warnings to non-locals who had travelled to the area. The beach remains closed for parking. Essential travel only.”

And they later added: “With education around travelling still not being taken seriously, Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Police Team have issued 4 Covid fines to people making unnecessary travel from Bristol to Brean beach for exercise. Please follow the rules.”

The National Trust car park at Brean was busy on Saturday afternoon (March 6th).

It comes as the beach car parking area in Brean remains shut to vehicles during the current lockdown in a bid by the Parish Council to discourage visitors.

In Burnham, Police were also seen carrying out patrols along the seafront and in the Pier Street car park on Saturday afternoon (March 6th), pictured below.