A total of 33 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in Somerset in the latest 24-hour period.

According to the official data, there were four cases in Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – while there were four cases in Mendip.

South Somerset has seen 20 positive tests in the latest 24 hours, while there were five cases in Somerset West & Taunton.

The overall totals since the start of the pandemic are: South Somerset 5,040; SWT 5,807; Sedgemoor 5,072; and Mendip 3,294.

Somerset has now seen a total of 19,213 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The infection rates on the latest seven-day rolling period show Sedgemoor is at 63.3 cases per 100,000 of population (down from 73.1 the previous day).

South Somerset has 40.4 (up from 37.4 the previous day); Somerset West is at 36.7 (down from 38.7); and Mendip is at 46.7 (up from 45.9).

Sadly, there was one death from any cause of a person who had tested positive for Covid-19 within the last 28 days in Somerset, which was in Mendip.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in Somerset is at 679, with the district totals being Sedgemoor 152; South Somerest 148; Somerset West 200; and Mendip 159.

The latest estimated R number for the healthcare region of the South West is “0.6 to 0.8” with a daily infection growth rate range of -8% to -5%.