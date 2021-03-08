Local emergency services were called to Cheddar after a person was injured in a fall at a beauty spot on Sunday (March 7th).

Firefighters and ambulance personnel were sent to the incident at Blackrock Gate in Cheddar Gorge, shortly after 2pm.

The fire crew assisted the ambulance staff with gaining entry through a locked gate. The casualty had fallen and suffered suspected broken bones. The firefighters extricated the person who had fallen on a stretcher and then left the patient in the care of the ambulance service.