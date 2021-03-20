A sonic boom-type noise has been heard across the south west of England – including the Burnham-On-Sea area – today (Saturday) which briefly made some homes and windows shake.
Residents reported hearing the “huge bang” that lasted several seconds at 2.56pm.
It was heard in Burnham, Taunton, Bridgwater and Wellington and further afield in Dorset and parts of Devon.
A Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said the noise was not believed to be linked to any RAF aircraft.
Ollie Peart, of Dorchester, managed to capture the noise on his security camera, featured below, and described it as a “massive bang”.
Massive bang over #Dorchester around 20 minutes ago. Any sound nerds know what it is? #Dorset. pic.twitter.com/tHnHEifhhF
— Ollie Peart (@Ollieep) March 20, 2021
A Burnham-On-Sea.com reader who was in Brent Knoll at the time, added: “It was a loud banging sound with a rumble that lasted several seconds.”
Police forces including Dorset, Devon and Cornwall and Avon and Somerset Police said they have had no incidents reported which related to the noise.