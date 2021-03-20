Ollie Peart, of Dorchester, managed to capture the noise on his security camera, featured below, and described it as a “massive bang”.

Massive bang over #Dorchester around 20 minutes ago. Any sound nerds know what it is? #Dorset. pic.twitter.com/tHnHEifhhF — Ollie Peart (@Ollieep) March 20, 2021

A Burnham-On-Sea.com reader who was in Brent Knoll at the time, added: “It was a loud banging sound with a rumble that lasted several seconds.”