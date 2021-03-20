Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church is supporting a national day to remember those who have died during the Coronavirus pandemic, and to show support for everyone who has been bereaved, suffered or adversely affected in any way.

Spearheaded by end of life charity Marie Curie, and set to take place on Tuesday 23 March – the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown – St Andrew’s is committed to supporting the National Day of Reflection, alongside a host of organisations, MPs, and celebrities who are backing the day.

The church will be open from 10am-1pm and all are welcomed. Covid safety guidelines will be in place and all visitors will be required to sanitise and wear a mask, keep distanced, unless medically exempt. Track and Trace is in place.

Rev Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar of St Andrew’s, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are glad to support the initiative for a National Day Of Reflection, and to offer St Andrew’s as a space for reflection and Prayer.”

“The church will be open 10am-1pm on Tuesday 23rd, which marks the anniversary of entering into lockdown.”

There will be various Prayer Spaces set out in the Church; space to light a candle; a board to place photos and names of loved ones; a space of hope; an opportunity to lay a pebble on the St Andrew’s Prayer Cairn with a prayer or name of a loved one.

“We are very aware of the toll on mental health, and there will be a space to reflect on the huge impact that the virus and restrictions have had on mental health, and some helpful leaflets with numbers and addresses to seek help, as well as information about the Burnham Bereavement Café online page.”

“Many people have told us how thankful they have been to others for help and support they have received this year throughout the community, so we plan to have a space to offer prayer cards and candles to take home, and to give each person a daffodil, the emblem of Marie Curie, which have been kindly provided by Burnham Funeral Services.”

Outside on the East Gates (Victoria Street End) people will be encouraged to hang a ribbon (available from the Church) as a prayer, a remembrance, and a symbol of hope.

In the church grounds we have the Kindness Garden, set up outside the West Door in conjunction with Weston Super Rocks.

People are encouraged to paint rocks and place them to help the garden grow. A lovely way to be creative and to share with the community. The Stations of the Cross, this year reflecting the effects of the Pandemic, are available for a mindful walk around the grounds.

At Midday we will join with the rest of the nation in tolling the Church bell and holding a minute’s silence followed by a short prayer.

The National Day of Reflection will give the nation and communities a moment to remember, grieve and celebrate everyone who has died during this time and show support for our families, friends and colleagues who are grieving.