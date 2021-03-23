Households in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will have Easter waste collection day changes – but recycle sites will stay open, Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has announced this week.

With no pick-ups on Good Friday 2nd April, these will take place a day later on Saturday 3rd April.

No collections on Easter Monday 5th April mean that all the week’s kerbside services will be one day later, including Friday pick-ups on Saturday 10th April.

All 16 recycle sites remain on their summer schedules, open for essential visits with required safety measures and government restrictions.

On Good Friday 2nd April, 10 sites will open 9am to 6pm: Bridgwater, Chard, Frome, Highbridge, Minehead, Somerton, Taunton, Wellington, Wells, Yeovil.

All 16 sites will open 9am to 4pm on both Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday.

And 12 sites will open 9am to 6pm on Easter Monday: Bridgwater, Castle Cary, Chard, Cheddar, Crewkerne, Frome, Minehead, Street, Taunton, Wells, Williton, Yeovil.