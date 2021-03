A sundial that was vandalised in a seafront park area in Burnham-On-Sea has been replaced with a new one.

The sundial in the Marine Cove gardens on the North Esplanade was damaged beyond repair by vandals, pictured below.

But this month, Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the gardens, has unveiled a new replacement.

A spokeswoman says: “After the sundial was vandalised in Marine Cove it has now been replaced. The work was done by Wells Cathedral Stone Masons and cost £735.”