The Vicar of Burnham-On-Sea, Rev Graham Witts, reflects on today’s National Day of Reflection as we pause to look back at a year since the Coronavirus pandemic started.

Spearheaded by end of life charity Marie Curie, it is taking place today (Tuesday 23 March) on the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown.

Rev Witts says: “There is a song that has the lyrics ‘What a difference a day makes’. Well, the same could be true of today as we mark the first anniversary of the first lockdown.”

“It has been a long year in many respects and in that first lockdown we had the novelty factor at work. A year ago, today my own daughter caught the last plane out of Belfast before they stopped flying. However, as the year moved on it became increasingly hard for all of us to consider life as normal.”

“Lockdown 2 came along and shortly afterwards Lockdown 3 and we all asked ourselves and others the all – important question – what are the regulations at the moment?”

“Businesses and organisations and schools have had to deal with all the Government guidelines, write risk assessments and provide pastoral care of its employees. It’s been quite a long hard journey we made in 2020.”

“Yet, we have seen small, but crucial signs of hope and care. As a trustee of the Foodbank I am keenly aware of the need people have had for our services; but I am also aware of the great generosity of folks bringing food for others to receive.”

“Our homes have become our workplace for so many and we have all had to get to grips with Zoom and other media platforms.”

“Here we are a year on and each and everyone of us has stories to tell of life over the last 365 days.”

“We need to tell those stories and hear other people’s tales of life in lockdown. Yes, it has been cruel and tragic with severe restrictions on funerals and restrictions on visiting loved ones in care homes. All households have faced some degree of hardship and suffering.”

“It’s good to mark this milestone day – and I hope at 12 noon to stop and ponder the past year, give thanks for everyone who has given sacrificially of their time and talents, and to give thanks for all we have in life. What a difference a year makes.”