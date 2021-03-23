Burnham-On-Sea’s Brickworks Studio is set to reopen its doors in April – but not as an exhibition.

Jacob Dear and George Manchip, pictured, opened The Brickworks Studio in a vacant unit in Victoria Court in Burnham’s Victoria Street, as reported here.

The team has taken the time during the third lockdown to research different ways they could better build a community of artists here in Burnham.

“Although we absolutely love running exhibitions and workshops, we have decided to take The Brickworks Studio in a new direction.”

“With this in mind, from April we will be offering co-operative desk/art making space in The Brickworks Studio!” says Jacob.

“The Brickworks Studio will be the first co-work arts space in Burnham-On-Sea dedicated to providing space for artist to create on a daily bases! Think of it as a new hub for artists to research, develop and most importantly create.”

“We are offering three desk spaces within The Brickworks Studio and access to all the equipment at an incredible price of £138 per month!”

“The Brickworks Studio is equipped with high end printing capacity, book making facilities,

podcasting space and many other creative capabilities.”

“Working closely with our partners at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre and our sponsor s.print cmyk, we are incredibly excited to offer this space and the creative capabilities to three individuals who want to move in!”

If you are interested in the spaces that available, you can contact us via email thebrickworksstudio@gmail.com or 07528 816688.