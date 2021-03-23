Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has this week given its backing to a group of Burnham business owners starting a new Town Team.

During a virtual meeting of the council’s Town Improvements Committee on Monday evening (March 22nd), councillors heard from Burnham Chamber of Trade and shop owner Sarah Slater, who is a member of a WhatsApp group of business owners, Burnham Retail Group.

Sarah Slater said: “We are a group of retailers that feel there is a need to enhance channels of communication between various groups in the town. We also see a huge amount of skills among the group of retailers, whether that’s networking to residents and the community, or offering support to each other as a wider, more diverse network. We don’t wish to present any kind of challenge to existing groups, only to offer the opportunity to enhance communication and elevate our little town together.”

“While we are simply a group of retailers right now, should there be a need to develop more of an official capacity by way of a ‘town team’, then absolutely that is something we should consider.”

Cllr Andy Hodge, committee chairman, said: “It’s tough times for everybody. Covid has not made life very easy. I think that as we come out of it, we will all have to put a lot of effort into encouraging people back into the town, to feel safe and get the economy back on its feet again. I think there are positives here: two groups of retailers who have similar views in terms of making it work. We have got to be inclusive to stakeholders.”

Burnham Chamber of Trade Chairman Simon Curtis said: “We are, and remain, positive about any trader in Burnham making their feelings known, whether this be through the Chamber, or not. Clearly there are advantages to having one conduit of information but if it has to be two, so be it – after all, this is not a competition! To reiterate, we would rather have our towns traders heard.”

“That said, there are obvious benefits for the traders and the council in having one point of contact and to that end we are already working with Burnham Retail Group (BRG) to see if we can establish ways to work together for the betterment of all our traders. So far, it seems that BRG is very much in its infancy and there are still many decisions to be made and practicalities to be addressed by them internally. Our door remains wide open to them for further discussions on how to move forward together, when they are ready.”

“The proposal that you have published mentions a ‘town team’. Burnham Chamber of Trade has been involved in this before and it was not a good experience for us or for our members, with internal politics ruining the show in our judgement. On that basis, and with our mandate that we are non-political, we would be happy to be involved, based on four criteria being met: The published objectives of the town team will demonstrably deliver benefit to town traders; The Town team is properly audited financially and has a robust constitution allowing for majority of members control over expenditure; The structure of the team is politically balanced so that no one side can dominate; and the role of BOS Chamber of Trade is clearly stated from the outset and adhered to.”

Cllr Peter Clayton told the meeting: “There are four traders leading this new initiative – this is about a ‘town team’ creation, it’s not about a WhatsApp group and it’s not about politics. This is about genuine people working together as a team, it’s a great opportunity to enhance the channels of communication. This is a golden opportunity for both to work together with the Chamber of Trade. There’s a willingness to work together. The creation of a Town Team would bring all stakeholders together and unite the town in an equal way. There are some suggesting we tried this before and it didn’t work – that was a very different set-up to the one suggested today and this time it’s being led by the people who are most impacted on town centre matters. The Bridgwater Town Team works extremely well and we would be missing out in a very big way if we don’t move this forward. The traders group are simply asking for support on this and not for any money whatsoever.”

Cllr Phil Harvey said: “This is a difficult one. When I got this report, I was somewhat disappointed. It is only now that we’re actually finding out who this small group of retailers is. Putting that aside, I am disappointed that some retailers have obviously felt that they have not been able to express their views through the chamber. It’s obviously much easier for us to be dealing with one group of people rather than two and I wouldn’t want us to throw the baby out with the bath water by embracing one small group and make our relations with a significantly larger group worse. I think the Chairman of the Chamber said this new group’s in its infancy and I think that this is apparent. I’m happy to agree, though, that we do need to improve relations, but I think there is a lot more work to be done. We are still at an early stage and I am content to let things move forward.”

Cllr Mike Murphy added: “It’s admirable that these women have got together from a WhatsApp group and want to make a difference. Listening to the Chamber of Trade, they have offered as the prime conduit to doing certain things in the town for this group to join with them and I think this is something they should explore, not the Town Council.”

Cllr Dawn Carey added: “Thanks for coming tonight, Sarah, and talking to the council, it’s not easy. Yes, you are in the ‘early days’ and just starting out but I think what we’re looking at here is a group of people who just want to get their voice heard and want to make improvements in Burnham. So I’m not really sure what we’re objecting to here, or even if we are, but I see a group of people who actually want to do things to effect the High Street. I think it’s brilliant and I hope everybody can work together.”

Cllr Sue Barber added: “I’m just a bit undecided really because as a previous business owner in Burnham I know that it was quite confusing when they were multiple bodies of people all trying to host events in the town centre and do things – you never knew quite knew who was running what. I just don’t think that it’s the right the right time now to make a decision before we put more meat on the bones. Maybe we should all be pulling in the one direction and singing off the same hymn sheet with the Chamber of Trade, I’m unsure.”

Cllr Chris Allen added: “Yes I agree with both Cllr Carey and Cllr Barber as well. This is, as far as I’m concerned, a new idea and I don’t know what happened on the previous Town Teams but time has passed and it’s a completely different situation now. I just think that maybe this is something we do need to talk about more. I think it would have been much preferable if initially it had just come from the Chamber of Trade as one body, but these traders have taken the initiative to address us and I think it’s only right that we should actually give them a chance to give us more information. The High Street was suffering before this pandemic happened as were many other businesses around the country. I just think it’s worth giving it a chance and talking about it and see where we go from there.”

Town councillors voted with six in favour, two against, and one abstaining in favour of the proposals to “support the retail group and its request in principal and we ask the Town Clerk to change the Bridgwater Town Team terms of reference to reflect what happens in Burnham and to circulate it to the whole council, Chamber of Trade and Sedgemoor District Council which is likely to be the The council agrees to administer the team’s finances if successfully formed. This will come back to the full council for a final decision.”

The four shop owners starting the new group are Gill Hills from Crafty Teacup, Sonya Fudge from Bay View Cafe, Sarah Slater from Sassy, and Frankie from Crafty Comforts.