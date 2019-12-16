Hundreds of knitted woollen choristers were distributed across Highbridge as part of a church’s Christmas celebrations.

The team at St John’s have created 400 of the knitted characters and left them on street corners, public walls and fences to ‘spread a little festive spirit’ and promote its Christmas festivities.

“The woollen choristers can be used as Christmas tree decorations so we have received plenty of positive feedback,” a spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.