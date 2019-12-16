Over 200 families flocked to Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft station over weekend to see Father Christmas in his unique grotto.

The popular annual visit to the BARB Search & Rescue station on Burnham’s seafront was held on Saturday and Sunday, where Santa greeted children and their families and handed out gifts.

The grotto was opened on Saturday by Mayor and Mayoress Andy and Lorna Brewer, the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress Bill and Frances Hancock, with town crier Alasdair Murray.

Alongside the grotto, there was plenty of Christmas cheer and festive fun, with seasonal stalls set up inside the hovercraft station on both days.

All funds going towards BARB Search & Rescue’s life-saving work along Burnham’s coastline with its hovercraft and inshore rescue boats.

A BARB spokesman said: “We are very grateful to everyone who came along to support BARB during the weekend. This annual tradition is much-loved by many families in the Burnham area who pass on such positive feedback to our volunteers. This year we are delighted to have raised over £700 from the weekend towards our work.”